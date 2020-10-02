STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police imposes Section 144 around India Gate, no gathering permissible

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also announced that public gathering upto 100 persons is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too only with prior permission of the competent authority.

Tourists wearing masks at the India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Online Desk

No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, said New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police.

DCP New Delhi wrote on Twitter that 'no gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC...'

Various activist groups were going to organise protests near India Gate demanding justice for the Dalit gang-rape victim from UP's Hathras, whose death created uproar across India.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also announced public gatherings upto 100 persons is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too only 'with prior permission of the competent authority.'

According to the Section 144 of the CrPC an executive magistrate can issue orders in urgent cases of 'nuisance or apprehended danger'.

On September 28, around 15-20 people of the Punjab Youth Congress had gathered at India Gate and set a tractor on fire, while protesting against the new farm laws.

Six people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

(Inputs from ANI)

More from Delhi.
