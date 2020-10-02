STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

India's drug trap: Use of psychoactive substances, especially among youth, on rise

The study also says that alcohol is the most commonly used psychoactive substance followed by cannabis, ophoids (heroin, opium) and inhalers. 

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

October 2 is observed as the National Anti-Drug Addiction Day to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who vociferously spoke against the use of drugs and addiction. But, drug use, especially among the youth, has been on the rise. 

A 2019 national study conducted by AIIMS-Delhi in association with 10 medical institutes and 15 NGOs, on prevalence of drug abuse in the country, establishes that a substantial percentage of people use psychoactive substances (alcohol, cannabis and ophoids), and adult men top the list of drugs users. The study also says that alcohol is the most commonly used psychoactive substance followed by cannabis, ophoids (heroin, opium) and inhalers. 

“Addiction generally begins with alcohol, moves towards nicotine and gaanja – considered as gateways to hard drugs – and then hard substances like ICE, MDME, etc,” says Psychiatrist Dr Manu Tiwari, Founder, Manas Ganga Clinic, Noida. Dr Tiwari says he gets about 30-40 patients per month at his centre and “ours is not even a de-addiction centre” brought by their families for de-addiction. This number at just one of the clinics in a small NCR town of Noida points to a worrisome situation. The AIIMS report says that over half the people with ophoid disorders come from Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. 

“Patients at our centre are in the age group 16-25, and most of them get introduced to drugs by their peers,” says Dr Tiwari. “But some are from dysfunctional families. And some are genuinely genetically vulnerable, impulsive by nature who start consuming drugs just to seek a thrill,” he adds. In either case, once a beginning has been made a person spirals downhill till the point of no return, unless the family intervenes. “In areas where drug abuse is high, studies have found every third person is hooked on to drugs other than alcohol and tobacco; the mean age being 23.

Dr Gauri Agarwal

A large number of drug abusers start in their teens,” says IVF & Infertility Specialist Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder, Seeds of Innocence. Since the consumption and possession of narcotics is punishable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, the large number of users is attributable to the existence of rampant racket selling illicit drugs, often in adulterated form that is much more dangerous to health. Drug use leads to many health problems, and has a direct effect on fertility.  “Cannabis can cause low testosterone levels in men, hamper the ability to produce sperm, or produce poor quality of sperm, and even lead to impotency.

Studies have shown that over one-third of the chronic exclusive marijuana smokers suffer from low sperm count. Men with a five-year or greater history of cocaine use are twice likely to have low sperm motility (the ability of sperms to move),” says Dr Agarwal.

 “In women, drugs such as marijuana may disrupt the ovulation cycle, while heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine, may additionally increase the risk for pelvic infection,” she adds. The good thing is you can get out of it, though the road uphill can be tough and long.  “About 20 per cent patients come for de-addiction on their own. The rest are brought in by their families. But it is incorrect to say that a drug addict cannot become clean,” says Dr Tiwari, adding that it takes about two years for a person to be totally drug-free. 
 

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India drug abuse India drugs Marijuana Cannabis India drug addiction
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp