STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to start 'intensive' COVID-19 awareness campaign for October, November

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Friday has asked all departments to submit proposal regarding the action plan for a focused awareness campaign during the winter season especially October and November.

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed its departments and various agencies to come up with an intensive action plan against coronavirus in view of the upcoming festive season and winters.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Friday has asked all departments to submit proposal regarding the action plan for a focused awareness campaign during the winter season especially October and November.

As per the order, all the corporations and other autonomous bodies have also been directed to submit the plan with the government.

“The Chief Secretary, GNCTD has directed that all the Departments/Corporations/ Autonomous Bodies of GNCTD shall make an action plan for two months i.e. October and November, 2020 regarding intensive campaign on Covid-19 of their respective departments” read the latest order.

The two months are crucial in the wake of major festivals like Diwali and Dushhera are held during this time of the year where general public gatherings swell up across the country. Hence the Delhi government is planning to create awareness over the violation of Covid norms.

Notably, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also at an event of private news channel said, “There is complacency setting in people when it comes to following the norms. We have to be careful of this and follow the rules. Do not get tired of this. Till there is no vaccine, prevention is the only option.”

ALSO WATCH:​

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus AAP
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp