Delhi government to start 'intensive' COVID-19 awareness campaign for October, November

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed its departments and various agencies to come up with an intensive action plan against coronavirus in view of the upcoming festive season and winters.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Friday has asked all departments to submit proposal regarding the action plan for a focused awareness campaign during the winter season especially October and November.

As per the order, all the corporations and other autonomous bodies have also been directed to submit the plan with the government.

“The Chief Secretary, GNCTD has directed that all the Departments/Corporations/ Autonomous Bodies of GNCTD shall make an action plan for two months i.e. October and November, 2020 regarding intensive campaign on Covid-19 of their respective departments” read the latest order.

The two months are crucial in the wake of major festivals like Diwali and Dushhera are held during this time of the year where general public gatherings swell up across the country. Hence the Delhi government is planning to create awareness over the violation of Covid norms.

Notably, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also at an event of private news channel said, “There is complacency setting in people when it comes to following the norms. We have to be careful of this and follow the rules. Do not get tired of this. Till there is no vaccine, prevention is the only option.”

