A plan to create chaos-free life outside Delhi Metro stations

Since its inauguration in December 2002, the Delhi Metro, in the last 18 years, has become a lifeline for the Delhiites. It has made the life of lakhs of daily passengers easier with its smooth connectivity and world-class facilities at several stations. But the moment one steps out, the hassle-free ride in the Metro often turns into a nightmare due to traffic congestion, with buses, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, cars, hawkers and commuters jostling for space. Integrated multimodal public transport systems outside most of the stations in a city as vast as Delhi still remain a distant dream. This, however, is all set to change soon at over 70 busy stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), is going to develop ‘multimodal hubs’ at 78 stations under the Phase-I, II & III corridor projects to segregate pedestrian and vehicular zones as part of its seamless travel plan involving various modes of transport. Under the Multimodal Integration (MMI) project, the DMRC would develop a separate path for pedestrians, parking space for auto-rickshaws, bikes and cars, a disabled-friendly transport hub with separate bus bays and aligned pick and drop points for non-motorised vehicles outside the stations.

The main focus of the project will be to ensure seamless integration of Metro stations with all public transports within a 300-metre radius from the Metro station. The existing roads, including pavements, will be redeveloped and bays, walkways, and adequate signages will be installed to guide the commuters. Besides, designated points for three-wheelers, separate lanes for app-based cabs will be created for safe last-mile connectivity. The DMRC has already developed a similar model at the Chhatarpur, Mandi House, Hauz Khas, Dwarka stations.

Last year, the governing body of Unified Traffic And Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, had directed the DMRC to develop all Metro stations as per the MMI plan to ease traffic congestion. Under the MMI projects, immediate zones around Metro stations will be integrated with bus stands, feeder buses, and auto rickshaws. The DMRC would also create aligned pickup and drop points for private cars and cycle tracks for safe and easy movement of people.

The MMI project at the proposed stations will be started in different packages. “A total of 60 Metro stations under the Phase III corridor will be developed for the MMI plan, and tenders have been floated for 59 stations. Out of these, the tenders for 20 stations have been awarded. The tender for the only remaining station out of these (Karkardooma) is expected to be floated soon,” says a senior DMRC official. “The DMRC had prepared the plan at the beginning of this year.

The tender process and other procedures were already ready, but the project was delayed due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown in March. But, the tender for the 20 stations under Phase III has been awarded and the hubs at these stations are expected to be completed by March-April 2021,” the official says. Further, about 28 more stations under the Phase I and II corridors have been identified for the MMI, and they are at various stages of approval, the official added. Chattarpur Metro on Yellow Line connecting Huda City Centre and Samaypur Badli was the first station to get the aesthetic makeover under the MMI plan.

Being the main intersection for the roads going towards Gurugram, Vasant Kunj and Chattarpur, the area around the station always sees heavy traffic jams, especially at peak hours. Unregulated movement of different modes of transport such as auto-rickshaws, private and Gramin Seva vehicles, buses and RTVs used by Metro commuters for their last-mile connectivity was said to be a major reason behind the traffic congestion in the area.

DMRC has already developed multimodal integrated transport hubs at the Chhatarpur Metro station (above), Hauz Khas (top left) and Mandi House (top right) station under its seamless travel plan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

However, after receiving, a lot of complaints from commuters and the Delhi Traffic Police, the DMRC developed the station under the MMI plan with dedicated pickup and drop spaces for auto-rickshaws, Grahmin Seva vans, buses and Metro-feeder services to provide a smooth traffic flow around the Chattarpur metro stations. Besides, a separate parking lot, a bus bay and a green public plaza with disabled-friendly pedestrian walkways and open amphitheatres were developed. “In Phase-III, the DMRC tried to make provisions for the MMI at several stations based on the overall feasibility and availability of space. Also, wherever possible, the beautification will be done,” says another DMRC official.

“The MMI system is an extremely important tool to ensure the optimum utilisation of public transport facilities. At the DMRC, we are also making efforts to improve the aesthetic beauty of the stations while creating these facilities. The DMRC is working in tandem with all regulations as well as implementing agencies so that our stations can be transformed into multimodal hubs,” says Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communication) of the DMRC.

Experts, commuters, auto-rickshaw drivers and the traffic police have welcomed the plan. “It will be a major relief for private car users as we are the ones who are always stuck between auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws outside Metro stations, especially during peak hours,” says Akash Kamal, an entrepreneur, who remains stuck for at least 20 minutes outside the Laxmi Nagar Metro station while returning home every evening.

An auto-rickshaw driver at the INA Metro Station thanked the DMRC for the plan. “The traffic police don’t allow us to park and stop our vehicle to pick up customers. And if anyone is found plying, they issue challans. But, this plan will give us enough space to do our work,” he says. Chandu Chaurasia, vice-president of the Capital Driver Welfare, Delhi Pradesh, however, blames e-rickshaw drivers for traffic congestion outside Metro stations.

“E-rickshaws are not allowed in 236 major roads of the city, but they flout the rules and create problems for other vehicles. Strict regulations against e-rickshaws are required as they will continue to flout the rules even if they are provided with a separate space,” Chaurasia says. According to a Delhi Traffic Police official, it’s a good plan by the DMRC. “The Hauz Khas Metro station was earlier infamous for traffic jams, but after the MMI hub, traffic movement is going smoothly. This plan will help decongest major roads in the capital,” he says.

However, many experts have raised questions about the availability of space. “No doubt, the overall plan looks good, but the availability of space is also a key issue for the coexistence of different modes of transport. At the point of safety, mobility and decongestion, it will be beneficial. Further, proper crossing facilities to reach the roads outside these stations should also be provided,” says S Velmurugan, senior principal scientist and former head of the traffic engineering and safety division, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).

Ravinder Kumar, another principal scientist of the CRRI, says the DMRC already has well-developed MMI facilities at many stations. But, in many areas — mostly in congested one — there is a lack of space. Recently, the CRRI also surveyed the traffic congestion around five busy stations — Lajpat Nagar, Inderlok, Karol Bagh, Kailash Colony and Laxmi Nagar. According to the survey, about 85,000-1.50 lakh vehicles use the roads around these stations during non-peak hours. The roads are largely dominated by cars (37%) and two-wheelers (39%).

“Approximately one-third of the space is being used by all feeder modes (cycle-rickshaw, e-rickshaw, taxis and buses) within 100-metre distance from the Metro stations in all directions. These feeder modes provide the last-mile connectivity to Metro users. Besides, Metro passengers reaching to the stations by walk are 39% followed by 35% by rickshaws (cycle-rickshaw, e-rickshaw, auto-rickshaw),” shows the report. Besides, the CRRI has suggested measures to reduce traffic jams around stations by channelising on-street parking on smaller roads, segregated parking lanes for NMVs, redesigning of signals, including ‘no free left’ turning and ‘all red’ phase around stations.

Revamping of Metro stations

389 km Total length of Delhi Metro

285 Total stations in Delhi-NCR

78 stations will have multimodal integration systems

60 hubs to be developed under Ph-III

Rs 50 crore Estimated cost of the project under Phase III

