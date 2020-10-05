STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Among Delhi government hospitals, LNJP has highest COVID-19 recoveries

Last month, the hospital also became the first government facility in the state to have a special dedicated Covid care facility set up for children infected with the coronvirus. 

medical workers, PPE, covid-19

Medical workers in PPE gear outside the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lok Nayak Hospital, the largest healthcare facility under the Delhi government, which is now a dedicated coronavirus facility has so far discharged almost 8,000 recovered patients from the facility. 

​As per the hospital administration, this is the highest number across any government hospital in 
the country.

Over the period since the pandemic began, there have been 331 women who tested positive for Covid-19 and gave birth in the hospital, yet another record held by the hospital claimed the officials. Of these 149 were cesarean deliveries, authorities said.

According to the hospital’s Medical Director Suresh Kumar, 7,919 coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

This also includes 420 children who have recovered from the virus. 

The separate room can accommodate around 40 kids at a time. Facilities such as television sets and  games are made available at the facility to keep the children engaged during their stay in the hospital.

The hospital was declared a dedicated Covid-19 facility on March 17 and since then 11,415 patients have been admitted to the facility. 

These include patients who were suspected to have had the virus but their test reports came out negative.

“Proud of our Doctors, nurses and the entire staff of LNJP hospital. They risked their own lives to serve people,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted later in the evening.

