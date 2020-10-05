STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Containment zones in Delhi go past 2,700

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said last week that the increase in the number of containment zones is a part of Delhi's strategy to tackle the spread of the virus.

Containment Zones

A cop guards a containment zone. (File Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of containment zones in the national capital has gone past 2,700 with increase in tests to detect coronavirus infection, according to official data.

According to revenue department data, the number of containment zones had gone up to 2,707 by Sunday.

The number went up from 1,751 on September 17 to over 2,000 on September 24.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said last week that the increase in the number of containment zones is a part of Delhi's strategy to tackle the spread of the virus.

"We tripled the number of tests and those who tested positive were isolated in small zones to contain the spread.

We knew we would have to do it aggressively for two to four weeks and we are seeing positive results now as the cases are declining," he had said last week.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing from September.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4,071) on September 19.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi rose from 539 on August 1 to 716 on August 27 and subsequently to 976 on September 5.

It breached the 1,000 mark on September 6, when it reached 1,076 and subsequently increased to 1,114 the next day.

The Central district has the maximum 231 active containment zones followed by 221 and 212 such zones in the south and west districts respectively while Shahdara has the lowest active zones at 103.

