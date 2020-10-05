Delhi man stabbed to death for resisting snatching bid

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by two persons while trying to resist a snatching bid at GB road in central Delhi, police said on Monday.

Aman, along with his friends Aniruddh, Hari Om and Raju, was roaming on the GB Road around 11.30 pm on Sunday when a person tried to snatch his mobile phone.

Aman caught hold of the snatcher and started beating him up.

In the meantime, the snatcher's accomplice stabbed Aman with a knife and when his friend Aniruddh tried to stop him, he attacked him also, according to police.

Both men were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, where Aman was declared brought dead by doctors, while Aniruddh was undergoing treatment for his stab wounds, a senior police officer said.

"We received information at 1.54 am from RML hospital through our duty constable," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said A case was registered under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397(robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at Kamla Market police station and an investigation was underway, he added.