Demanding salary, Delhi's Hindu Rao hospital doctors on indefinite strike from today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital, the biggest medical facility under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, will be staging an agitation against the administration due to their failure of paying the salaries of the healthcare workers over the past three months, said the president of the doctor’s body Abhimanyu Sardana.

The RDA of the hospital, which is also a dedicated Covid-19 facility, has decided to go on an indefinite strike from October 5 considering strictly ‘no pay no work’. However, essential services won’t be affected.



“The chronic sufferings of the staff have been too agonising and intractable where it is distressing to one’s mental and physical well being. We strongly plea to you for releasing 3 months pay and giving us an immediate permanent solution. We also demand a formal notice regarding the same,” said a letter written by the RDA to the hospital administration.

Last week, the doctors from the hospital held a virtual protest and raised their concern by wearing PPE kits and holding placards that mentioned the number of days since they last received their salaries. One doctor in full PPE kit held a poster that said “Doctor on Covid duty, unpaid days 105, Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi” which was widely circulated on social media.



This is not the first time the doctors are protesting against the delay. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the RDA of the hospital, and other staffers have raised the issue with the administration. According to the north civic body, the matter is being looked into and will be resolved soon.