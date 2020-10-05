Flocks of migratory birds arrive early at Delhi's Najafgarh lake

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Najafgarh lake saw the early arrival of water birds as the lake saw an abundance of fishes owing to rise in water level. According to experts, as the national capital region received good rainfall this season, it helped the wetlands revive their conditions and hence became a more favourable for the habitat of water birds.

As per ecologist and conservationist, TK Roy, who is also an expert in observing the lake, said that he has recorded a total of 26 species including early arrival of seven species of long distant winter migratory waders such as Black-tailed Godwit, Pied Avocet, Common Redshank, Marsh Sandpiper, Wood Sandpiper, Temminck’s Stint, Little Stint, etc from northern and central parts of Asia.

“It is expected that there will be a large number of migratory water birds in the forthcoming winter. The lake has witnessed a good number of resident water bird species such as Cattle Egrets, Little Egrets, Indian Pond Herons, Black-winged Stilts, Indian Cormorants among others including the return of a small flock of about 30 Greater Flamingos,” Roy said. Other birds such as six species of Indian scheduled IV resident water birds were found in hundreds including the IUCN Red-listed Oriental Darter.

Recently, the National Green Tribunal headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Delhi and Haryana governments to jointly prepare an Environment Management Plan within three months for clearing encroachments and to revive the Najafgarh Lake. The NGT also asked the Environment Ministry to steer process and the Central Pollution Control Board to act as coordinator.

However, Roy noted that the lake is facing threats such as regular net fishing using floating car tunes and fast-growing water hyacinth that is choking the peripheral marshland. “Owing to these, the early migratory birds were spotted on the adjacent smaller marshland and mudflats instead of the wetland’s peripheral marshlands,” Roy noted.