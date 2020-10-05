Pending work on Delhi Metro's Pink Line pushed back

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A small unfinished stretch on the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line was expected to be completed by September end this year but it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sources said.

The Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line spans about 58 km with 38 stations. However, a small portion in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area has proved a bottleneck for DMRC authorities for a long time, due to which, the line is disjointed for some distance there.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation authorities have been working on ironing out the land and other issues that has halted the connecting of the two sides on that stretch.



“But for the pandemic, we would have opened the missing link by September end. Now, we hope to do it by March 2021,” an official source said.

Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018 and all station on the line have been opened. “Work is in progress on this section in Trilokpuri which is still not connected on the corridor. The foundation work has been completed and pier casting work is going on.

Preparations are in progress for pier cap casting as well. However, 17 houses have still not been evacuated and the matter is curerntly subjudice,” another source said. The length of the stretch which remains to be linked is 289 metres, he added.