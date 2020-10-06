STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP office in space alloted for labour panel, says PIL

The plea has also contended that the present location of the labour commission office of south east district is too far for the labourers.

Workers spray disinfectant outside the Aam Aadmi Party office during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a PIL alleging that office space allotted for a labour commission in the national capital was being used by a local legislator to run the party office.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Ministry of Labour, the Delhi government and the office of the Lieutenant Governor, seeking their stand by November 5 on the plea by an unregistered association of trade unions of South East district of the national capital.

The South Delhi Trade Unionist Association, in its petition, has sought that the office of the Deputy Labour Commissioner, South East district, be shifted to the Welfare Centre at Kalkaji which was allotted for setting up a labour commission.

It has also sought directions to the Centre and Delhi government that the office space given in the building to the local MLA be vacated and stop the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) political office from operating from there.

The plea has contended that `22 lakh was sanctioned for purchasing furniture for the office of Deputy Labour Commissioner, South East district, but it has not started functioning yet and instead the local MLA’s office is operating from the ground floor of the same building.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan, appearing for the labour department, opposed the claims made in the petition and said the correct position would be placed before the court by way of an affidavit.

With PTI inputs

