Boiled meat, soup for ‘senior citizens’ of Delhi zoo

The special focus on the food of these animals was felt when they did not eat the meals given to them on many occasions.

Published: 06th October 2020 07:58 AM

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first of its kind initiative, the Delhi zoo has identified 194 ‘senior citizen’ animals which are being provided special food and intensive care. These geriatric animals require better care and for that, the authorities have decided to provide them foods like juice, khichdi, kheer and liquids for the herbivores. Similarly, senile carnivores are being provided soup, keema and boiled meat.

“We have identified 194 animals until now. There could be more in the coming few days as the identification process is on. These animals need intensive care and love. We started the process of identifying those animals which have either completed their expected age or two-third of their expected age. They are being provided boiled food and liquids so that they can eat easily,” informed Ramesh Pandey, Director of Delhi Zoo.

The special focus on the food of these animals was felt when they did not eat the meals given to them on many occasions. Officials figured out that most of these animals were having trouble chewing and eating normal food. To keep them healthy and fed, the administration is now providing soft foods and liquids to these animals.

The list of ‘senior citizens’ at Delhi Zoo includes lions, white tigers, Himalayan black bears, jaguars, Lion-tailed macaque, Gaur, striped hyena, Great Pied Hornbill and many more, who have lived more than their average expected survival age. 

