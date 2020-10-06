STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi to start making ‘stubble solution’ from today

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday inspected a centre in Najafgarh where a solution to turn stubble into manure will be prepared. 

Published: 06th October 2020 08:02 AM

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai at ‘bio-decomposer’ solution making centre in Najafgarh.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai at ‘bio-decomposer’ solution making centre in Najafgarh. (Photo | twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday inspected a centre in Najafgarh where a solution to turn stubble into manure will be prepared. A ‘bio-decomposer’ solution will be prepared in around 400 containers starting Tuesday at the centre in Kharkhari village in Najafgarh, Rai said. This liquid formulation is prepared using “bio-decomposer capsules”, jaggery and chickpea flour. It can be sprayed on crop residue for speedy bio-decomposition.

“The Pusa bio-decomposer capsule is an economically viable option. We have estimated that only `20 lakh is needed to manage stubble in 800 hectares of agricultural land in Delhi,” he said.Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier said Uttar Pradesh will be using the bio-decomposer capsule technology over 10,000 hectares and Delhi over 800 hectares this year.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Scientists at Indian Agricultural Research Institute have found an economical solution to the problem. They have prepared a solution which can turn stubble into manure. We are going to prepare this solution at a large scale from Tuesday under the supervision of experts from the institute.”

With PTI inputs

