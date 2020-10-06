STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Norms for admissions to open school relaxed in Delhi

Students of govt schools who failed once in Classes IX or X can take admission in Class X to curtail dropout rate

Published: 06th October 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Image for represenational purpose only (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to allow Class IX and X students studying in government schools, who failed to clear the examinations this year, to take admissions in Class X under the National Institute of Open School (NIOS) project for the academic year 2020-21. 

The one-time initiative for this academic year was taken to minimise the dropout rates in schools and to provide an opportunity to the students in the time of Covid-19 pandemic. Till last year, the students who failed twice or were above the age of 17 years were allowed to enrol under the Directorate of Education’s (DoE) NIOS project.

“A government school student who has failed once in Class IX or X is considered eligible for taking admission in Class X under the NIOS project of DoE Delhi. This relaxation has been given only for the session 2020-21,” said the DoE in a circular issued to all the head of school. According to the government, there are a total of 96 nodal centres/study centres, of which 79 are girls and 17 for boys, which have been directed to start the process from October 6.

“The students registered under the NIOS Project shall start attending classes when regular schools resume. These students will continue their studies online or by other means of attending classes under the guidance of teachers deputed under this project,” said an official.

The head of school of a concerned study centre will be responsible for facilitating proper teaching-learning process and safety and security of the students.

“The head of parent-school shall be fully responsible to trace and contact such students, who may not be coming to the school regularly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to minimise the dropout rate,” read the circular.

