STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP pushes for scholarships to minorities in schools after lukewarm response to Centre's scheme

The department has also asked the deputy directors (education) of all districts to expedite the application verification process carried out.

Published: 07th October 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the tepid response to Central government sponsored scholarship schemes for minority students; the education department of the Delhi government has directed the head of all aided, private, and government schools, including institutions being run by municipal agencies and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), to guide and encourage eligible beneficiaries to apply for the monetary grant.

Under the schemes — meritorious students at pre or postmatric level, who have secured not less than 50 per cent belonging to minority communities — are provided financial assistance — admission or tuition fee and maintenance allowance.

The objective is to persuade parents to send their children to school. The department has also asked the deputy directors (education) of all districts to expedite the application verification process carried out.

“There is a need to guide the students so that the eligible students can apply for the scholarship schemes in time. Head of Schools (HoSs) shall ensure that the information for application for these scholarship schemes should reach the children while taking online classes so that no eligible minority student is left out for getting the benefit of the scheme,” said a recent circular issued by CK Dutta, joint director (planning) of the education department.

According to the status report, 1,312 fresh applications (post -matric scholarship scheme) were received until September 30. Only three of them could be verified and 1,218 are pending for verification at the school level.

For renewal (post -matric scholarship scheme), 1,349 students applied till September 30 and only 98 were renewed. Similarly, the schools in different districts received 2,848 fresh applications for pre-matric scholarship scheme and only nine have been confirmed so far.

Total 2,692 are to be verified by the schools.

The schools have only renewed 243 applications ( prematric scholarship scheme) while 4085 applications were submitted seeking renewal of the scheme till September 30.

Senior officials and teachers attributed the lukewarm response to scholarship programmes to coronavirus pandemic and similar scheme for minority students being run by the state government.

“The scheme launched by the state government is slightly better as it requires fewer formalities and threshold for family income — one of the eligibility conditions — is higher than that fixed by the Central government. Therefore students apply in large numbers under the state government scheme. Secondly, because of online classes, teachers couldn’t sensitised students about the scheme suitably, said an official.

Only three verified out of 1,312 fresh applications

According to the status report, 1,312 fresh applications (postmatric scholarship scheme) were received until September 30. Only three of them could be verified and 1,218 are pending for verification at the school level. For renewal (post-matric scholarship scheme) , 1,349 students applied till September 30 and only 98 were renewed.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Delhi Schools
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp