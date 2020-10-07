STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Artist Paribartana Mohanty helps you create a self-portrait and how!

The project centres on labour, exploitation and resistance in the creative fields.

Published: 07th October 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Resource materials from Paribartana Mohanty ongoing workshop

Resource materials from Paribartana Mohanty ongoing workshop

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

Delhi-based artist Paribartana Mohanty has facilitated an online workshop to explore the idea of the ‘self ’. Titled on Bruce Lee’s eponymous film Enter the Dragon, the free workshop takes the participants on an artistic inquiry with the help of resource materials by thinkers and scholars..

In a conversation with The Morning Standard, Mohanty informs that the resource material of texts by Ursula K Le Guin, Franz Kafka, Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel and Premchand, and the film, From My Window/ From Your Window, by Claude Faraldo, form the entry point here.
 

Artist Paribartana Mohanty

“To keep ourselves safe, from Covid-19, we, in a way, locked ourselves safe from the outside world. Our ‘self ’ went through a lot of suffering, fear and isolation. We also saw a lot of migrant workers leave Delhi on foot. Around that time, I was in the US and came back to India in one of the flights that brought back the citizens,” he says, while adding that lots of thoughts crossed his mind looking at the tragedy.

“‘(Are) only individuals/isolated bodies safe and ‘other’ bodies toxic or contagious? Who am I? What should I say when I introduce myself ? Where did I come from? Where am I going?’... This made me to do this workshop again.” This workshop is a continuation of Mohanty’s long-term project, ‘Game for Artists and Artists’ Communities’. The project centres on labour, exploitation and resistance in the creative fields.

He says, “Many artists are feeling vulnerable given the difficult times. Upcoming artists wonder how to approach an art gallery, how to make their presence felt and what is their future among other questions. One of the ideas of this workshop is to create an art community.”

Till: October 9 Register at: www.knma.in

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paribartana Mohanty
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp