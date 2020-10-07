STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Back to the movies! Delhi theatres to follow many rules before reopening on October 15

Delhi's cinema halls and theatre spaces have drawn a long list of SOPs ahead of their reopening on October 15

Published: 07th October 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, Theatres, Movies

The screenings will not allow simultaneous entries, intermissions and exits in between. (Photo | Express)

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

On Tuesday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) announced SOPs for cinemas and theatres to reopen on October 15 with 50 per cent capacity and one-seat distance between the viewers.

These entertainment venues are eager to comply with the issued guidelines and their spokespersons give The Morning Standard a gist of the preparatory measures.

SRS Cinemas

Tinku Singh, Group President and Chief Strategy Officer, SRS Cinemas, says downloading the Aarogya Setu will be made compulsory for everyone who walks in. “Their status would be checked and automated signing machines will be placed at the entrances. To ensure least contact, the ticket booking agencies will have a methodolog y to ensure no cas h transaction.” For seating arrangement, they have opted for Jispa, a New Zealand format, shares Singh. “For example, if you come along with three people and ask for a ticket, it will automatically keep the fourth seat empty before taking the next booking. There is no chance of human error,” says Singh, adding that SRS Cinemas will display placards and banners on Covid norms on the walls. We will also keep masks, but have not decided whether we will charge for them,” adds Singh.

Tinku Singh

PVR Cinemas
At PVR too, groups of three or four can sit together, leaving seats on either side empty. “At our Lux cinemas, the distance between the seats is naturally maintained, given the wide size of each seat. Washrooms will have sensor based taps and soap dispensers, and alternate urinals shall be made operational. Fibre glass shields will be installed at the box office, candy shop, and other points of sale to act as a physical barrier,” adds Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas. PPE kits with masks, gloves and sanitiser will also be available for purchase at the cinema box office and F&B counters at the PVRs.

The SOPs laid down by the government are very thorough, believes Dutta.

“As we are all set to reopen in a phased manner, the focus will be on rebuilding the trust in customers.” All areas of the cinema will under go EPA-approved complete ULV sanitisation process, which helps in coating the surface with antimicrobial layers with electrostatic machines for up to 30 days at the PVRs.

“Using anti-bacteria film on most touched surfaces and hourly disinfection of key touch points with hospital grade virucide are other measures. Tickets are paperless for which QR codes will be sent on the mobile phones,” adds Dutta. Snacks also come with protocol.

“So many companies are coming out with packed flavoured popcorns. We will sell these over the counter. Sandwiches and burgers will be stored at a temperature that the virus cannot penetrate. The staff will wear gloves while serving the food,” adds Singh. All employees at the PVRs will be provided PPE gear, face masks, gloves and face shields, apart from routine medical health che ckups twice a month.

INOX
This cinema chain is looking to innovate with private screenings, where families and smaller groups can book the entire auditorium and enjoy the content of their choice. But the focus is on digitising. “We will rely on e-tickets. Each guest will receive an SMS, which will have four different links - one to check in with your QR code; second link shows the auditorium’s seat chart with your seat’s location; third link gives access to the F&B menu to place your order and the fourth link allows you to download your complete e-ticket,” informs Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure Ltd. The screenings will not allow simultaneous entries, intermissions and exits in between.

Aneesha Dass, Programming and Partnerships, Head, Little Theatre Group, says, “Apart from temperature scanning, sanitising hands and marked social distancing spots, we will have clearly marked seating. Deep cleaning and sanitisation of all the toilets and the auditorium before and after every performance will be done. But the group booking the auditorium will be responsible for maintaining movement of people to and from the toilets.” Similar SOPs are issued for the artistes using the green rooms, which will also be managed by the performing group. The parties will be requested to sign a form confirming all the SOPs listed by the LTG. “We are also resuming workshops in outdoor spaces,” she adds.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Unlock 5 Theatres
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp