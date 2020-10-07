Back to the movies! Delhi theatres to follow many rules before reopening on October 15

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

On Tuesday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) announced SOPs for cinemas and theatres to reopen on October 15 with 50 per cent capacity and one-seat distance between the viewers.



These entertainment venues are eager to comply with the issued guidelines and their spokespersons give The Morning Standard a gist of the preparatory measures.

SRS Cinemas



Tinku Singh, Group President and Chief Strategy Officer, SRS Cinemas, says downloading the Aarogya Setu will be made compulsory for everyone who walks in. “Their status would be checked and automated signing machines will be placed at the entrances. To ensure least contact, the ticket booking agencies will have a methodolog y to ensure no cas h transaction.” For seating arrangement, they have opted for Jispa, a New Zealand format, shares Singh. “For example, if you come along with three people and ask for a ticket, it will automatically keep the fourth seat empty before taking the next booking. There is no chance of human error,” says Singh, adding that SRS Cinemas will display placards and banners on Covid norms on the walls. We will also keep masks, but have not decided whether we will charge for them,” adds Singh.

Tinku Singh

PVR Cinemas

At PVR too, groups of three or four can sit together, leaving seats on either side empty. “At our Lux cinemas, the distance between the seats is naturally maintained, given the wide size of each seat. Washrooms will have sensor based taps and soap dispensers, and alternate urinals shall be made operational. Fibre glass shields will be installed at the box office, candy shop, and other points of sale to act as a physical barrier,” adds Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas. PPE kits with masks, gloves and sanitiser will also be available for purchase at the cinema box office and F&B counters at the PVRs.

The SOPs laid down by the government are very thorough, believes Dutta.



“As we are all set to reopen in a phased manner, the focus will be on rebuilding the trust in customers.” All areas of the cinema will under go EPA-approved complete ULV sanitisation process, which helps in coating the surface with antimicrobial layers with electrostatic machines for up to 30 days at the PVRs.

“Using anti-bacteria film on most touched surfaces and hourly disinfection of key touch points with hospital grade virucide are other measures. Tickets are paperless for which QR codes will be sent on the mobile phones,” adds Dutta. Snacks also come with protocol.



“So many companies are coming out with packed flavoured popcorns. We will sell these over the counter. Sandwiches and burgers will be stored at a temperature that the virus cannot penetrate. The staff will wear gloves while serving the food,” adds Singh. All employees at the PVRs will be provided PPE gear, face masks, gloves and face shields, apart from routine medical health che ckups twice a month.

INOX

This cinema chain is looking to innovate with private screenings, where families and smaller groups can book the entire auditorium and enjoy the content of their choice. But the focus is on digitising. “We will rely on e-tickets. Each guest will receive an SMS, which will have four different links - one to check in with your QR code; second link shows the auditorium’s seat chart with your seat’s location; third link gives access to the F&B menu to place your order and the fourth link allows you to download your complete e-ticket,” informs Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure Ltd. The screenings will not allow simultaneous entries, intermissions and exits in between.

Aneesha Dass, Programming and Partnerships, Head, Little Theatre Group, says, “Apart from temperature scanning, sanitising hands and marked social distancing spots, we will have clearly marked seating. Deep cleaning and sanitisation of all the toilets and the auditorium before and after every performance will be done. But the group booking the auditorium will be responsible for maintaining movement of people to and from the toilets.” Similar SOPs are issued for the artistes using the green rooms, which will also be managed by the performing group. The parties will be requested to sign a form confirming all the SOPs listed by the LTG. “We are also resuming workshops in outdoor spaces,” she adds.