STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bio-decomposer spraying to tackle stubble burning from October 11, announces Arvind Kejriwal

Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, PUSA, have found a low-cost, simple and effective way to deal with the problem of stubble burning, Kejriwal said.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning; farm fires

This year, the Delhi government is going to use the solution on the land where non-basmati rice is grown. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government will start spraying “Pusa bio-decomposer” solution from October 11 to prevent stubble burning in non-basmati rice fields in the national capital. 

Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, PUSA, have found a low-cost, simple and effective way to deal with the problem of stubble burning, he said.

“They have developed biodecomposer capsules, which are used to prepare a liquid formulation. The solution, when sprayed in the fields, can decompose crop residue and turn it into manure,” Kejriwal said after inspecting his government’s centralised bio-decomposer system set up in Kharkhari Nahar village in southwest Delhi.

ALSO READ | Will set example in tackling farm fires, says Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai

The solution increases soil fertility and reduces the use of fertilisers, he said. This year, the Delhi government is going to use the solution on the land where non-basmati rice is grown. 

“We have estimated that only Rs 20 lakh is needed to manage stubble in 800 hectares of agricultural land in Delhi through this solution. It includes the cost of preparation, transportation and spraying,” he said.

Farmers have to just give their consent and the Delhi government will spray the solution in their fields free of cost, he said. It takes seven days to prepare the solution, which has jaggery and chickpea flour as ingredients. 

The spraying will begin on October 11, the chief minister said. If this proves to be successful in Delhi, it can be a good solution for the issue of stubble burning in the neighbouring states too, he said.

(With agency inputs)

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Stubble Burning Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp