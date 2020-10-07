Bio-decomposer spraying to tackle stubble burning from October 11, announces Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government will start spraying “Pusa bio-decomposer” solution from October 11 to prevent stubble burning in non-basmati rice fields in the national capital.

Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, PUSA, have found a low-cost, simple and effective way to deal with the problem of stubble burning, he said.

“They have developed biodecomposer capsules, which are used to prepare a liquid formulation. The solution, when sprayed in the fields, can decompose crop residue and turn it into manure,” Kejriwal said after inspecting his government’s centralised bio-decomposer system set up in Kharkhari Nahar village in southwest Delhi.

The solution increases soil fertility and reduces the use of fertilisers, he said. This year, the Delhi government is going to use the solution on the land where non-basmati rice is grown.

“We have estimated that only Rs 20 lakh is needed to manage stubble in 800 hectares of agricultural land in Delhi through this solution. It includes the cost of preparation, transportation and spraying,” he said.

Farmers have to just give their consent and the Delhi government will spray the solution in their fields free of cost, he said. It takes seven days to prepare the solution, which has jaggery and chickpea flour as ingredients.

The spraying will begin on October 11, the chief minister said. If this proves to be successful in Delhi, it can be a good solution for the issue of stubble burning in the neighbouring states too, he said.



