Delhi L-G Anil Baijal announces revised strategy to control COVID-19 at DDMA meet

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Mana g ement Authority (DDMA) to take stock of the city’s Covid-19 preparedness.

According to sources, Ramlila organisers who are eagerly waiting for the final word from the administration to hold the event will have to wait longer, as there was no discussion in this regard in the meeting.

Many organisers have started preparing for the megaevents keeping in mind the prevailing scenario but are still waiting for specific guidelines to go ahead. Limit for social gatherings in Delhi is still restricted to 50 people.

In the meeting, Baijal was also informed by different departments that considering the gravity of the pandemic situation dialogue has been initiated with various religious organisations, appealing to the community at large for practising Covid appropriate behaviour, for the forthcoming festive season. As per sources,

Baijal has directed that focused attention should be on containing transmission, strengthening medical infrastructure, improving recovery rate of patients and reducing Covid-19 fatalities.

“Discussed the recent trends of Covid-19 situation in Delhi and revised strategy as suggested by experts including prospective planning for the management of Covid-19 in the coming months,” the L-G tweeted after the meeting.

Several members of the Delhi govenrment also atteneded the meeting inlcuding CM Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Kailah Gahlot.