STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor', first time since June 29

The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 215, which falls in the 'poor' category. It was 178 on Tuesday.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi air quality

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality turned 'poor' on Wednesday -- the first time in over three months -- and is likely to deteriorate further due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and a spike in farm fires, according to government agencies.

The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 215, which falls in the 'poor' category. It was 178 on Tuesday.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

This is the first time since June 29 -- when the AQI was 230 -- the air quality of the national capital has turned poor.

PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 234 microgram per cubic metre (µg/m3) at 6 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. PM10 levels below 100 µg/m3 are considered safe in India.

PM10 is a particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometres and is inhalable into the lungs. These particles include dust, pollen and mold spores.  The levels of PM2.5 -- finer particles which can even enter the bloodstream -- was 93 µg/m3. PM2.5 levels up to 60 µg/m3 are considered safe.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said, 'PM2.5 is now becoming the lead pollutant instead of PM10 -- a characteristic of winters.' Surface winds were calm on Tuesday night. Similar conditions are likely for another two days. The AQI is expected to deteriorate further over the next three days, SAFAR said.

The cumulative fire count in Punjab, Haryana and the border regions was 336 on Tuesday.

'The boundary layer wind direction and speed are favourable for a slow transport (of pollutants) from external sources and local conditions are conducive for accumulation of pollutants in Delhi,' SAFAR said.

According to Punjab government's data, 169 farm fires were observed in the state on Tuesday. Overall, 1,692 'fire events' have occurred so far this season.

In Haryana, authorities have reported 526 farm fires so far this season.

Also, there is a marked dip in the minimum temperatures in Delhi. On Wednesday, it settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Low temperatures and stagnant winds help pollutants to accumulate near the ground, affecting the air quality.

The Delhi government launched a massive anti-air pollution campaign on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he himself will review the situation on a daily basis. A 'war room' is being set up at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor the steps being taken to deal with the high levels of air pollution in winters.

Starting October 15, stricter measures to fight air pollution will also come into force in the national capital and its neighbouring areas as part of the Graded Response Action Plan, which was first implemented in Delhi-NCR in 2017.

These measures include increasing the frequency of bus and metro services, hiking parking fees and stopping the use of diesel generator sets when the air quality turns poor.

When the situation turns 'severe', GRAP recommends a closure of brick kilns, stone crushers and hot-mix plants, sprinkling of water, frequent mechanised cleaning of roads and maximising power generation from natural gas.

The measures to be followed in the 'emergency' situation include stopping the entry of trucks in Delhi, a ban on construction activities and introduction of the odd-even car-rationing scheme. 

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi air quality Delhi air pollution Air Quality Index
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp