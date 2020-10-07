STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man sentenced to death for killing 11-year-old boy in Delhi

For such an act, the convict does not deserve any leniency and the life imprisonment is highly inadequate.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Nagpal later murdered the boy by hitting him with a car jack lever and smothering him. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced a convict to death for kidnapping and brutally murdering an 11-year-old boy in 2009, saying the heinous crime fell under the ‘rarest of the rare’ category. The parents of the minor broke down after the order was pronounced in the open court in Rohini.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand said, “I am of the considered opinion that the act of the convict was cruel and gruesome while committing the murder of an innocent child, who was hardly 12 years of age. For such an act, the convict does not deserve any leniency and the life imprisonment is highly inadequate. So, there is no alternative but to impose the death sentence.”

“Considering the totality of the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, I am of the considered opinion that this case falls in the category of rarest of rare cases, which warrants death sentence,” the court added. The court also ordered life imprisonment for kidnapping, seven years for disappearance of evidence and another seven years for criminal intimidation.

Jeevek Nagpal was earlier held guilty under Sections 364 (kidnapping for ransom), 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. On March 18, 2009, the minor was kidnapped by his neighbour Jeevek Nagpal, who later sent messages to the kidnapped boy’s father for ransom money.

Nagpal also threatened that in case the ransom demand was not met, the child would be murdered. Nagpal later murdered the boy by hitting him with a car jack lever and smothering him. He later threw the victim’s body into a drain. The counsel for the complainant, Prashant Diwan, told the court that there was no remorse in the convict as even after murdering the child, he was sending SMSes to the boy’s father.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp