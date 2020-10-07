STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 480 COVID-19 patients administered plasma therapy at two Delhi govt hospitals

Plasma therapy was started at the LNJP Hospital, the largest under the Delhi government, in June.

Published: 07th October 2020 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma therapy will be started soon in Salem for COVID-19 treatment.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 480 COVID-19 patients have been administered convalescent plasma therapy at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital over the last few months, officials said on Tuesday.

LNJP Hospital and RGSSH are dedicated coronavirus facilities.

Plasma therapy was started at the LNJP Hospital, the largest under the Delhi government, in June.

Later, Delhi's second plasma bank was set up at the hospital in July.

The national capital's first plasma bank was inaugurated at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS) on July 2 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The LNJP Hospital has 2,000 beds, of which 432 were occupied as on Monday.

Of these, 258 patients are in the ICU, said Suresh Kumar, medical director of the hospital.

"Till a couple of days ago, about 286 patients had received plasma therapy.

Males outnumber females, and mostly people aged above 60 need it," he told PTI.

Kumar said only serious patients whose condition is deteriorating are administered this therapy.

Initially, people's response to calls for donating convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients in Delhi was "lukewarm".

Doctors had attributed it to apprehensions about associated health risks and the tendency to put off donation for any future need of family members in case they get infected.

However, with increased awareness and the situation getting somewhat better in terms of daily cases, the number of donors has risen, according to officials.

"Each person can donate 250-500 ml of plasma.

We give the first dosage of 250 ml to the recipient, and if needed, the second dosage of 250 ml after 24 hours," Kumar said.

At RGSSH in east Delhi, over 200 patients have been administered the plasma therapy till date, its Medical Director B L Sherwal told PTI.

"We have been combating COVID-19 for a long time now, and there have been several learnings too.

The plasma therapy is a trial and it is administered with the assumption that it will help.

Also, old and young both may need it depending on a patient's condition," he said.

RGSSH has 650 beds out of which 119 are occupied.

Ninety-one patients are in the ICU and five of them on invasive ventilatory support, Sherwal said.

"We have also created a place to cryogenically store donor plasma which we get from the ILBS," he said.

For donors, people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 and developed antibodies, there are some strict criteria.

Counselling and screening is done for them before the actual donation process begins.

The process for each donor is completed within two to two-and-a-half hours.

A donor's antibodies are transferred to the recipient through plasma.

People in the age group of 18-60 who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and show no symptoms for 14 days can go for donation subject to strict guidelines for eligible donors.

Someone weighing less than 50 kg, women who have ever been pregnant, cancer survivors, and those with kidney, heart, lung or liver diseases are not eligible to donate plasma.

 

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government hospitals plasma therapy COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp