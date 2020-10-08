STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi witnesses fall in count of containment zones after span of 40 days

Since last week of August, there has been an upward trend in the number of containment zones till October 5 when the count stood at a staggering 2,707.

Published: 08th October 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel wearing protective suits stand guard at a COVID-19 containment zone in South Delhi.

Police personnel wearing protective suits stand guard at a COVID-19 containment zone in South Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After rising steadily for over 40 days, the number of containment zones in the national capital fell to 2,697 on October 6, a marginal dip compared to the figures recorded the previous day, according to official data.

Since last week of August, there has been an upward trend in the number of containment zones till October 5 when the count stood at a staggering 2,707. However, on Tuesday, it slipped to 2,697, the fall being registered after a gap of more than 40 days.

Both the number of fresh cases and containment zones recorded a gradual rise in September, with September 16 reporting 4,473 cases, the highest single-day spike till date. On that day, the containment zone figure had climbed to 1,637.

Except September 14, the number of cases from September 9-19 were reported in excess of 4,000 per day, while the containment zones count and home isolation cases steadily increased on September 5, the home isolation cases had jumped to 9,822 while the containment zones count stood at 946.

On September 6, the total number of containment zones in the city had crossed the 1,000-mark. Prior to that, the national capital had seen a big surge in cases in the month of June, but the spike had come down in July.

