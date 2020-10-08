STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cycling over colour in Delhi's Lodhi Garden

In Delhi’s Lodhi Garden and Lodhi Colony, along with the lush greenery and heritage architecture, is freshly painted street art over cycling tracks adding to the contemporary character of the area

Published: 08th October 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Cycling tracks at Lodhi Colony and Lodhi Garden.

Cycling tracks at Lodhi Colony and Lodhi Garden.

By BHUMIKA POPLI
Express News Service

Rarely in India one comes across cycling tracks with vivid graffiti. But a new project IndiaCycles4Change challenge launched by the Smart Cities Mission, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has made this possible in the capital city. In Delhi’s Lodhi Garden and Lodhi Colony, along with the lush greenery and heritage architecture, is freshly painted street art over cycling tracks adding to the contemporary character of the area.

The project, in collaboration with Architecture for Dialogue, St+art India Foundation and SmartBike Mobility, has launched a week-long pilot to demonstrate and test a 6-km long cycle corridor, connecting neighbourhoods from India Gate to Lodhi Colony via Khan Market and Lodhi Garden. In addition to this, a temporary recreational cycle plaza has been made for cyclists at Lodhi Colony as an endpoint.

Siddharth Gohil aka Khatra

Abhimanyu Singhal is an architect who with Depanshu Gola, runs Architecture for Dialogue – a collective of architects and researchers who attempt to research and design initiatives to reimagine cities. For him, Lodhi Colony was the centrepoint of his imagination for using the space for the said initiative. Singhal says, “What better way to use Lodhi colony, which was already an experimental space created by St+art India Foundation, for street art...

When we reached out to NDMC for this project, we proposed the designing and planning where the recreational space could be planned. We had three elements in our proposal – safety, convenience and experience for greater public engagement. For experience, we collaborated with St+art India Foundation.” According to Thanish Thomas, Co-founder of St+art India Foundation, cycling has taken a very important place in this Covid era. He says: “A number of people have even started cycling to work.

The idea of this initiative was to use the power of art to promote cycling. In fact, in the Lodhi area we had previously organised a few cycling tours. In Delhi, we often see that people who drive are inconsiderate towards cyclists. Here we have blocked a space, and people are even bringing their kids here to enjoy. It is an amazing feeling to cycle over colours that artists Siddharth Gohil and Akhlaq Ahmad have painted in Lodhi Colony and inside the Lodhi Garden.” According to Gohil aka Khatra, “The idea was to create an inviting and dynamic environment through the composition of contrast colour schemes, organic shapes, and lines overlapping elements.

The whole stretch represents an abstract landscape that interacts directly and indirectly with viewers, people who cycle, run and take walks early in the morning. I think such places can play a major role in bringing the change.” For Ahmad aka Shabbu painter, Delhi’s well-known sign painter artist, it was a great experience to explore his inner sensibility of using a bright palette. He says, “With this artwork, I wanted to brighten the monotonous cycling tracks of Lodhi with bursts of colour that would further renew the joy and spirit of cycling.”

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiaCycles4Change New Delhi Municipal Council Cycling Tracks
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp