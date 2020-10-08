Delhi records poorest chargesheet rate among metro cities in India

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Among the 19 metropolitan cities in the country, Delhi has the poorest chargesheet rate of 16.2 per cent, according to data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2019.

This means that among all cases of IPC crimes reported in such cities, Delhi Police filed the least number of chargesheets per 100 cases.

In terms of convictions in states, Bihar and Assam reported the lowest conviction rates in IPC related crimes. In pendency among metro cities, Mumbai had the worst pendency rate of 64 per cent and among states, Bihar had the highest pendency rate of 98 per cent.

Bihar also recorded the second worst conviction rate of 13.1per cent. Assam, meanwhile, registered the worst conviction rate in the country with 6.7 per cent.

An analysis of the data shows that overall the national conviction rate improved from 49.9 per cent in 2018 to 50.2 per cent in 2019. Another increase was seen in the pendency rate, from to 88 per cent in 2018, to 88.9 per cent in 2019.

A worrying trend that has emerged from the analysis of the NCRB data shows that conviction rate in cases of caste conflict related violence has been dropping consistently for the past three years.

The trend assumes significance in the backdrop of the alleged caste related violence in Hathras, UP, in which upper caste men allegedly raped and murdered a 20-year-old Dalit woman.

According to NCRB data, the conviction rate in caste-based riots in 2019 was 18.1 per cent. In 2018 the conviction rate for it was 19.3 per cent and in the previous year it was registered at 30.7 per cent.

Conviction rate is calculated by dividing the total number of convictions by total cases where courts ordered convictions, discharge and acquittal of the accused.