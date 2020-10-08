Delhi set to get international-level sporting facilities

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soon the national capital will boast of two sporting facilities matching international standards. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is developing an integrated sports complex in Dwarka including FIFA compliant football stadium and also refurbishing Yamuna Sports Complex (YSC) according to specifications required for hosting world-class training and gaming events.

The renovation of the YSC near Anand Vihar began after MP Gautam Gambhir intervened. The land-owning agency has invited expression of interest (EoI) for development of the sports complex in sector 19 B of Dwarka under public-private partnership (PPP) model. The selected company will operate and maintain the facility to be developed on 53 acres.

As part of the project, the agency will create indoor and outdoor sports facilities including FIFA compliant stadium, athlete track, tennis and basketball courts, and a separate kids playing area. The indoor complex will comprise facilities for badminton, squash, table tennis, fitness centre, swimming pool and also a shooting range. The football stadium will have a capacity of 18,000 spectators.

The site for the proposed stadium is situated next to the All India Football Federation and just three km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The estimated cost of the project is Rs 250 crore.



“We have invited EoI from interested applicants before the commencement of open and competitive bidding to select suitable private entities. The last date of submitting documents EoI is October 16 and the private players can send their queries by October 23. The work can begin as soon as the bidding procedure is completed,” said an official of DDA.

The DDA has improved infrastructure at YSC and added two dressing rooms. The agency will soon install floodlights, electronic scoreboard, and sight screens.

The former Indian cricketer Gambhir said as soon as the project is finished, the BCCI would be approached to seek clearance to host first-class cricket matches at the facility.

“Due to the pandemic, floodlights, electronic scoreboard and sight screens could not be installed on time but the work has now started. After work is complete, clearance will be taken from BCCI for organising first-class games,” said the MP.