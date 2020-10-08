STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Movie halls to reopen from October 15 in Delhi with half occupancy

The order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that cinemas, including multiplexes, and theatres would be permitted to reopen as per the guidelines and SOP issued by Union I&B Ministry.

Published: 08th October 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Cinemas/ Theatres/ Multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity

Cinemas/ Theatres/ Multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After almost six months, movie halls and theatres in the capital have been allowed to reopen from October 15 with 50 per cent seating capacity. The decision was taken at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting held Wednesday.

The order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that cinemas, including multiplexes, and theatres would be permitted to reopen as per the guidelines and SOP issued by Union I&B Ministry. 

The Authority has also removed restrictions from the weekly markets, where business activities can be carried out as per the guidelines and SOP for prevention of coronavirus spread.

However, no markets will reopen in the containment zones. A joint team of district magistrate, deputy commissioner of police and deputy commissioner of the municipal corporation will select markets in consultation with area resident welfare associations. CM Arvind Kerjiwal said cinemas, theatres and weekly markets would have to follow all the guidelines issued by the Central government for resumption of business activities. 

“Now all the weekly markets of Delhi will be opened. Till now only 2 markets per zone were allowed. The poor people will get a lot of relief from this.” The markets may be relocated to another nearby location— ground or school ground temporarily if it is unable to function due to traffic restrictions in place. 

“If it is found in any market that vendors or customers are not following the instructions prescribed in SOP, such market shall be closed forthwith,” said the order. 

​Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Cinemas, pledged to abide by the government’s guidelines and follow the global standards of health and sanitisation.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Unlock 5
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp