Movie halls to reopen from October 15 in Delhi with half occupancy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After almost six months, movie halls and theatres in the capital have been allowed to reopen from October 15 with 50 per cent seating capacity. The decision was taken at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting held Wednesday.

The order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that cinemas, including multiplexes, and theatres would be permitted to reopen as per the guidelines and SOP issued by Union I&B Ministry.

The Authority has also removed restrictions from the weekly markets, where business activities can be carried out as per the guidelines and SOP for prevention of coronavirus spread.

However, no markets will reopen in the containment zones. A joint team of district magistrate, deputy commissioner of police and deputy commissioner of the municipal corporation will select markets in consultation with area resident welfare associations. CM Arvind Kerjiwal said cinemas, theatres and weekly markets would have to follow all the guidelines issued by the Central government for resumption of business activities.

“Now all the weekly markets of Delhi will be opened. Till now only 2 markets per zone were allowed. The poor people will get a lot of relief from this.” The markets may be relocated to another nearby location— ground or school ground temporarily if it is unable to function due to traffic restrictions in place.

“If it is found in any market that vendors or customers are not following the instructions prescribed in SOP, such market shall be closed forthwith,” said the order.

​Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Cinemas, pledged to abide by the government’s guidelines and follow the global standards of health and sanitisation.