Pollution woes: Respiratory issues behind large chunk of deaths in Delhi, says report

Published: 08th October 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

TB deaths also increased in 2018 in comparison to that of 2015.  (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Covid-19 may have been claiming lives in the city, but other non-communicable diseases so far have been the leading factors behind morbidity.

On an average 27 people have been dying of Covid-19 each day in Delhi, but over the years, more people have been dying in the city of other diseases.

In 2018, 23 deaths per day of respiratory diseases, 18 deaths per day of cancer and 11 per day of tuberculosis, finds a report by NGO Praja Foundation.

“Respiratory diseases, aggravated by Delhi’s high air pollution levels are a major factor. Delhi had 205 days with reported poor or worse than poor air quality in 2018. In the same year, 8,453 respiratory deaths were reported accounting for 8.6 per cent of total institutional deaths; higher than diabetes (2.2 per cent) and cancers (6.5 per cent). While there are several policies implemented in relation to non-communicable diseases in Delhi, there is no specific focus on respiratory diseases which have high morbidity,” finds 
the report.

The report also stated that percentage of patients diagnosed with Drug-Resistant TB increased by 46 per cent from 1,338 in 2014 to 1,948 in 2018.

TB deaths also increased in 2018 in comparison to that of 2015. 

The report also highlighted the AAP-led Delhi government’s expenditure on the health sector. In Delhi, 69 per cent of health capital expenditure of the state government was not spent in 2018-19. 

Along with that 34 per cent of medical posts in state government facilities and 21 per cent in municipal health, facilities were left vacant in 2018. 

“This shows that while government health institutions have been the forerunners in battling Covid-19 pandemic, the current situation has led to overburdening of public health institutions which for so long have not been strengthened with the capacity to tackle such crises,” it stated.

“All three levels of government have hospitals and dispensaries in Delhi, there needs to be clear coordination between them to avoid duplication of health services and to share required resources,” it stated.

COVID 19 NGO Praja Foundation Delhi pollution
