Six mega works stopped by Delhi's environment department for violating norms

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking strict action towards construction sites violating pollution norms, city’s environment department has ordered to stop work at six big sites including the CRPF headquarters at CGO complex. It has also ordered to stop 11 ready-mix concrete plants.

There are 39 construction sites with a built-up area of 20,000 square metres in the city. According to officials, during the inspection 33 were found using anti-smog guns as per the norms laid down by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). However, six sites did not have anti-smog guns and have been told to stop work.

Apart from the CRPF building at CGO Complex, work has been stopped at Netaji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, the FICCI Auditorium, and Kasturba Nagar sites, according to the DPCC report. All these works are being carried out by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC). CPWD’s Thyagraj Nagar site was also found not using the anti-smog gun and has been ordered to stop work.

As per Environment minister Gopal Rai, there will be “zero tolerance” towards any sources causing dust pollution in Delhi.



“We have given the direction for stopping work at these construction sites. In the coming days our campaign towards dust pollution will be stricter. Dust pollution is a local cause of pollution and we are determined to stop it” said Rai.

A special ‘anti-dust campaign’ is underway till October 15. The DPCC has constituted 14 teams to monitor strict implementation of existing guidelines like mandatory installation of anti-smog guns at construction sites which have more than 20,000 square meters constructed area. A green-net is also necessary at any construction site and adequate sprinkling of water to suppress dust is mandatory to be followed.

“The environment department has also given direction to stop 11 RMC plants because they were found to be brazenly violating pollution norms. Our attitude towards pollution agents will be very strict, because the impact of air pollution can be very severe if you add the impact of Covid-19 on lungs. Thus, we are not taking any chance,” added Rai.



Of the 93 RMC plants inspected, 31 were found not following guidelines and of those 11 have been shut down. The Delhi government has also decided to impose fines ranging Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh for the violators.