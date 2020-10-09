Central Pollution Control Board playing politics over pollution in Delhi, says AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday accused the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of doing politics while appraising Delhi government’s efforts to control air pollution. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj termed the CPCB as ‘Central Political Controlled Board,’ asking as to why it was silent over rampant violations of pollution norms by thermal plants in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The CPCB had on Wednesday written to the Delhi government listing pending activities and shortcomings, emphasising that it needed to do more.

The pollution watchdog found faults with action plans for 13 hotspots in the capital, saying it had not received an update on the Wazirpur hotspot nor the targets of greening in other hotspots. In the letter, it listed a series of tasks to be accomplished, asking the government to act promptly on dumping of mixed municipal solid waste at three sites in Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla. In response, Bhardwaj sought to point fingers at CPCB.

“The AAP is the only government which has shut all thermal power plants in the state. In the NCR there are nearly 13 pollution-causing coal-based power units,” he said Bhardwaj, adding that these have not yet adopted anti- pollution technology despite a SC order and Central government’s direction.

“Why don’t they stop these power plants? We want to know why CPCB is silent over the inaction of these states,” said Bhardwaj, hinting at UP, Haryana and Punjab.

According to the AAP government, a 300-km ‘air shed’ area over Delhi and NCR gets heavily polluted every year. The contributors are stubble burning, construction work and coal thermal plants. Bhardwaj said that brick kilns are another source of pollution.

“These were supposed to get converted into newer technology but haven’t been done so either.” he said.