STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre has not purchased crops from Delhi farmers in 5 years, claims Raghav Chadha

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said opposition parties are trying to bake their political bread by misleading farmers on the new farm laws.

Published: 09th October 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has not purchased crop produce at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers of Delhi in the last five years and this has forced them to undersell their produce, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Thursday.

The BJP, however, said that the AAP was trying to mislead farmers. AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha claimed that Delhi government ministers, officials and mandi (agricultural market) presidents have written letters to the Union agricultural minister in this regard, but no action has been taken by the Centre. 

“After 2015, Central government has not purchased even a single crop from farmers of Delhi, let alone be it on the MSP. The farmers of Delhi were left to get plundered by private players,’ he said. 

​“2015 was the last year when Centre had purchased wheat produce from Delhi farmers. It has been 5.5 years, and the Narendra Modi government has not purchased the produce, not even of a single rupee,” Chadha said. Chadha claimed that Delhi’s farmers are at the “mercy” of private players because of insensitivity and fake promises. 

“Not a single institution has helped our farmers in the last five years, which has forced tfarmers to undersell their produce,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said opposition parties are trying to bake their political bread by misleading farmers on the new farm laws. They also tried to create a ruckus in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and tried to show that they are wellwishers of farmers, he said.

The AAP is also opposing the farm bills. The AAP has been in power in Delhi for six years, but till date they have not given status of farmers to farmers, Gupta claimed. Due to this the farmers of Delhi are deprived of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana till date, the BJP leader said. Delhi has 21 out of 70 assembly constituencies where farmers live and the insensitive AAP government has not given them any facilities, he said. 

‘Still waiting for Centre’s response’

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha claimed that Delhi government ministers, officials and agricultural
market presidents have written letters to the Union agricultural minister in this regard, but no action
has been taken by the Centre

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Raghav Chadha
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp