Delhi Jal Board to set up state-of-the-art testing lab to detect contaminants in water

Recently, another major policy decision was taken by Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain which will directly impact the ongoing efforts to clean the River Yamuna.

DJB chairman Satyendar Jain alongside Raghav Chadha at the meeting.

DJB chairman Satyendar Jain alongside Raghav Chadha at the meeting.

NEW DELHI: The city is all set to have a state-of-the-art testing lab for detecting fine contaminants like viruses including the existence of Covid-19 particles in water and other chemicals. The Delhi Jal Board, chaired by State Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday approved setting up of the DJB Innovation, Design and Research Centre at Chandrawal.

“There will be experts hired in-house. Furthermore, the consultancy will be provided for in-house projects as well as other departments. Along with it, this centre will be able to study and predict situations like epidemics by profiling sewage samples. Even trace pollutants released in drinking water will be analysed especially with the background of Haryana releasing toxic pollutants in the drinking water of Delhi. Centre will provide consultancy as well,” said Ankit Srivastava, Advisor to Delhi Jal Board.

The project is estimated to take 12 months to complete and only after that will it begin its operations. Recently, another major policy decision was taken by Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain which will directly impact the ongoing efforts to clean the River Yamuna.

The Jal Board will now connect all households without sewer connection into the network and the impact of it will be an immediate diversion of open sewage to STPs. Furthermore, 114 colonies in the Kirari area have been identified which will benefit from a Rs 479 crore sewer line project approved by Satyendar Jain.

“The population of 7.25 lakhs living in this particular area will be getting access to better health, hygiene and sanitation facilities. 15 MGD sewage will be treated and released into the Yamuna river,” said an official of the Delhi government.

