'Give us salary': Hindu Rao workers continue protest for fourth day, get support from doctors’ body

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As healthcare workers of Hindu Rao Hospital continued their agitation for the fourth day, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) extended their support and has written to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation over the non-payment of salaries to doctors, nurses and other staff.

They have not received salaries since June and have started an indefinite agitation from October 5. The emergency services are, however, operating smoothly.

​“Being a Covid Hospital, doctors of the Hospital are risking their lives at the workplace in this epidemic but are not being paid and it has become difficult for them to meet their daily expenditures and to support their families,” reads the letter by FORDA president Shivaji Dev Barman.

“These frontline warriors have not received their salaries since the last 3.5 months which is totally demotivating them. Doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital have regularly faced delays in receiving salaries or stipends and this is a longstanding issue.” it adds.

Hindu Rao is the largest facility under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation which is now a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.