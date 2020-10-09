‘Green war room’ set up to monitor pollution in the capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To control rising levels of pollution and monitor round-theclock progress made in this regard, the city government has set up a ‘Green War Room’ inside the Delhi Secretariat with 10 technical experts running it. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai launched the war room to monitor the efficacy of pollution-reducing measures.

This pollution- fighting war room is equipped with highend technology to monitor real-time pollution data, hotspot conditions, and NASA-ISRO images of stubble burning. This comes after CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a war against pollution campaign to keep a check on the rising level of pollutants in the city.



“We have set up and launched a centralised war room today in the Delhi secretariat. The war room is fully equipped with technology to monitor realtime pollution data. Daily reports will be sent to the chief minister from here,” said Environment Minister Rai at the launch event. The war room is fully equipped with technology to monitor real-time pollution data.

Three large LCD screens present in the room will display real-time pollution data which includes air quality and data of PM 2.5 and PM 10. On the other hand, road sweeping and water sprinkling work done by Delhi MCD will also be monitored through GPS and reports will be compiled regarding the work done.

“The war room will also monitor complaints filed by people through the Green Delhi app which the CM will launch soon. We will monitor the complaints and implement strict actions,” added Rai. He said the control room will also work towards ensuring stricter enforcement of guidelines to check dust pollution at construction, demolition sites and garbage burning plants.

Three screens to track live data on pollutants



The war room is equipped with three big screens which will track live data. One will be used for

monitoring primary pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10 and also wind speed. Pollution levels at 13

hotspots in the city and the steps taken to bring them down will be monitored on the second screen. The third screen projects satellite data from NASA and ISRO related to crop residue burning, minister Gopal Rai said.