MCDs to de-seal over 3,000 properties by Diwali, announces Delhi BJP

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and north Delhi mayor Jai Prakash launched a desealing exercise in Todapur area.

Published: 09th October 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta starts the desealing exercise in Todapur.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta starts the desealing exercise in Todapur. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP-ruled three municipal corporations in the national capital on Thursday announced that about 3,000 properties, which were wrongly sealed by the Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee, would be de-sealed by Diwali. The announcement was made by top functionaries of the municipal bodies—mayor and deputy mayor—in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta. 

“The Corporations have started the desealing process of the properties that were wrongly sealed by the committee. The process will be completed by Diwali,” Gupta said. 

Earlier in the day, Gupta and north Delhi mayor Jai Prakash launched a desealing exercise in Todapur area. Prakash said that after desealing the property, the municipal corporation would provide a certificate to the owner.

According to the corporations, 1,357 properties under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, 700 in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s area, and around 1, 000 under East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction will be desealed according to the Supreme Court ruling which has granted relief from sealing drive initiated by the monitoring committee.

Prakash said legal opinion was sought before the Corporation had decided to start the desealing process and properties were shortlisted. 

“To speed up the desealing process and minimize bureaucratic hassle, it has been resolved to create one file of all sealed properties in one zone that would be desealed,” said the north Delhi mayor. 

“A lot of properties were wrongly sealed by the Monitoring Committee. Delhi BJP, under the leadership of the previous president Manoj Tiwari, continuously raised voice against this. The BJP has been continuously fighting for the interests of traders and residents,” said Gupta. 

Tiwari, lauding the desealing programme, said that it would help eliminate the ‘terror’ of the monitoring panel. 

“The BJP has provided relief to lakhs of people. I had raised the issue of discriminatory sealing and fought for the right of residents,” he said.

