No more posters outside houses of COVID-19 patients under home isolation in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There will be no poster outside the houses of COVID-19 patients under home isolation in the national capital, official sources said on Thursday.

They said the move is aimed at minimising the stigma resulting from the affixing of such posters at the front doors of such patients.

"There will be no poster outside the houses of COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation," a source said.

According to authorities, there are currently 12,890 COVID-19 patients under home isolation in Delhi.

Those having mild symptoms or are asymptomatic are suggested to stay under home isolation under the Delhi government's policy.

Until now, posters were affixed at the entrance of of their homes.

On Thursday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally crossed the three-lakh mark with 2,726 fresh cases, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 5,653 with 37 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the case tally stood at over 2.98 lakh with 2,871 fresh cases, while the death toll was 5,616 with 35 fresh casualties.