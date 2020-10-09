Punish Delhi riot instigators: Minority panel tells home secretary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Minority Welfare Committee (MWC) of the Delhi Assembly has directed the home secretary to initiate action against a northeast Delhi resident who allegedly instigated rioters during communal violence that broke out in the area in February.

The committee chaired by Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan has been reviewing the riots. Two videos clips allegedly related to the incidence were played during the committee’s meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by the home secretary and officials from northeast Delhi district and Delhi Waqf Board.

AAP MLAs Abdul Rehman, Haji Yunus and Parlad Singh Sawhney, members of the panel, were also present. In one video, the accused was seen making hate speech, claimed an official privy to the details of the meeting.

“The committee directed the home secretary to take action against the accused. He assured to submit his report in the next meeting. In the previous meeting also, some videos were shown to the officials. On enquiry by Khan, home secretary placed the reply of the police, which says that four FIRs have been registered and more videos are being examined,” said a statement.

‘Review cases of victims given incorrect MLCs’



Citing the instances, where victims of riots with serious injuries were issued certificates for minor injuries, the panel directed the principal secretary (health) to review such cases. Khan said that there were cases in which some victims with serious injuries were mentioned having minor injuries in their medico legal certificates by doctors either ‘deliberately ’ or due to ‘negligence’, the statement stated. One such victim Akram was presented before the committee. According to the statement, Akram had lost one arm and fingers of the other hand but his case was put in the minor injury category and paid only Rs 20,000 compensation.

Court grants bail to riots accused, raps police



A Delhi court granted bail to an riots accused saying though a video footage showed him carrying a stick, his behaviour was not aggressive. It said prima facie seizure of an air compressor tank from the accused

by the police without any witness was a “gross violation” of the law