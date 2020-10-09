Unlimited buffet? What are Delhi restaurateurs saying about new guidelines

shantanu david By

Express News Service

Much like the cavalry, the Delhi Government rode in at the last minute to save, if not the day or financial quarter, the year. Everyone has been hard hit by the pandemic and restaurants (whether in our own Capital or beyond) have borne a large brunt of it. After the AAP-elected Delhi Government had an in-depth meeting with members of NRAI (National Restaurant Association of India) and other restaurant associations, good news was finally in the offing, and sans a fortune cookie in sight.

While the state government promised to revamp certain things like licenses (while a license from the tourism department is no longer required, the police license is under review), permits and other allowances, the big take-away was the option for restaurants to function 24/7, if they can ensure customer and staff safety.

“Keeping in mind the safety of our patrons and our team we will study our various locations and decide where these new guidelines can be implemented,” says Zorawar Kalra, Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd. When asked about other measures, he says, “This new ease of doing business will ensure more people opening their restaurants and will increase employment. We welcome the opportunity to operate 24x7.”

“As far as timings are concerned, we, being fine dining, won’t remain open the whole night but this move is really encouraging as Delhiites also like to have Dal Makhani and Butter Chicken post their parties. This will also be beneficial as we are getting long working hours which will help us divide table slots as we have 50 per cent capacity. We can also employ more people so that people can work in shifts at ease,” says Amit Bagga Founder Daryaganj.

Priyank Sukhija of First Fiddle Restaurants said the decision to usher in these changes was the light at the end of a long dark tunnel for restaurateurs. Still perhaps believing it’s too good to be true, Sukhija notes, “I would wait and watch to see how the changes will be implemented. The 24/7 permission to run the eateries is the best I could have asked for at the moment. This not only gives us the benefit to earn recoup our losses but also generates more employment. We have always admired the nightlife culture of other countries because of similar free spirited rules; getting an ease on timings ease in our own Delhi will surely help elevate the industry and make us, as restaurateurs, introduce new concepts that play to the strengths of a 24/7 timetable.”

Referring to the decision on whether to resume sales in open air terrace spaces, Sukhija added, “If terraces and balconies will be allowed to be used, Delhi could become the best nightlife hub in the country."

Getting into the nitty-gritty of it, Rohit Aggarwal, Director, Lite Bite Foods, which operates nearly two score restaurants in the city, says, “We are deeply grateful to the Delhi government for giving us some muchneeded respite during these testing times. The new license initiative would make the entire process of acquisition much more effective, whilst maintaining a thorough check of all norms that need to be followed for the same. With more time on our hands, we would be able to allocate greater resources and time to our business, thus helping the hospitality industry to attain its full potential again. We have full confidence in the progressive approach of the government that they will meet this endeavour with fruition as it has a deadline attached to it.”