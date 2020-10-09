Unlock 5: Will Delhiites catch a movie at the cinema hall after it reopens?

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

With the Information & Broadcasting Ministry announcing that cinema halls and theatres can resume operations from October 15 in Delhi-NCR, people can now take a break from their OTT bingewatch. But some are not willing to take that risk, while others are eagerly waiting to catch the movies on the 70mm screen.

ANKUR SHARMA, 37

OWNER, AKS REALTORS, GURUGRAM

Earlier, we used to go for a movie every week. But now we have a kid and the fear of Covid-19, we don’t feel like taking risk. Cinema halls will take precautions, but flight operators also did. Still there have been cases of people getting Covid during their flight. We live in India and there are loopholes in every system. No matter how much we try, negligence happens at some level. Reopening of cinemas might lead to a rise in cases again.

VVINI R PANDIAA, 32

MARKETING PROFESSIONAL, NOIDA

Watching a movie in the theatre is an amazing experience. It can never be bartered with at-home theatre systems. You are away from your home and you enjoy it completely. On the other hand, if you are watching a movie at home, you end up multi-tasking. It’s been eight months since I watched a movie in a theatre, but I would not prefer to go until the vaccine is not out.

ASTHA SHARMA, 25

BANKER, PATPARGANJ

The last movie that I watched in a theatre was in February. As soon as theatres reopen, I will go for a

movie because nothing can beat the experience of watching it on a big screen, with your favourite

people. If we take all the precautions, one can safely enjoy going to the theatres.

KUSHAL SONI, 42

EXPERIENTIAL EDUCATOR FOR KIDS, GURUGRAM

As someone who loves to go out for movies, I would still be cautious. Watching a movie in a theatre has a charm of its own, but it is an undue risk right now. Even the restaurants and malls have opened up, but our family hasn’t gone out to eat yet. We prefer to order food home. But I am sure there will be plenty of people, who will go. Sometimes, when we go out in the evening, it feels there’s nothing like Covid-19 going on.

RAJAT RATHOR, 22

CONSTABLE, DELHI POLICE, BHAJANPURA

I am a movieholic. Whenever a good movie releases, I go to watch it. But, I will take more precautions now. I have not decided on when I will go, but I will surely make a plan with my friends because if you have good company the experience is even better. I don’t think it’s risky because the cinemas are taking all the precautions. I believe restaurants are riskier than theatres because in the cinema hall, you can just sit wearing a mask and come back.

ABHIMANYU SINGH DOGRA, 32

SENIOR ENGINEER, GR INFRAPROJECTS LTD, GURUGRAM

I have been working and going out in the pandemic because there’s no other option in construction.

Covid-19 is like any other normal virus. Lakhs of people die in India every year due to other viruses. I will surely go watch a movie after the 15th because I am bored, and there’s no harm in even ordering snacks also because the popcorn packages will be sealed, and burgers are microwaved.