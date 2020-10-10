STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi airport’s duty-free store starts online service

International flyers taking flights from or landing at Delhi airport can now purchase duty-free products online.

Published: 10th October 2020 08:01 AM

Delhi Airport. | (File photo | PTI)

A DDFS website report says that, at present, it is witnessing around 153,000 new users monthly. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: International flyers taking flights from or landing at Delhi airport can now purchase duty-free products online. 

The duty-free store at the airport in the national capital has launched a ‘click and collect’ service through which the travelers can book products online and collect them from the store on the day of the travel.

“This online platform makes purchasing duty-free products easier and safer during coronavirus outbreak, when people are limiting their travel and also shopping at the airports. After a successful trial run over the past few weeks, the service has been officially launched,” said a spokesperson of DIAL.

Passengers intend to make purchase from online dutystore will need to register on the website — www.delhidutyfree.co.in and can select products of their choice such as liquors, tobaccos, make up and skin cares, perfumes, confectionary and other travel retail exclusives. After online payment, buyer will be issued a receiptand then can collect product from DDFS store at Airport.

“For online shopping of liquor, the passengers will have to accept a disclaimer that they are above 25 year of age, as per government policy. Then they can key-in their travel and passport details. Much like traditional online shopping, passengers can browse through a range of products and can also find special discounts and promotions being offered on confectionery, alcohol and premium items on Delhi Duty-Free Services Pvt Ltd (DDFS) website,” said the official.

A DDFS website report says that, at present, it is witnessing around 153,000 new users monthly, who visit the website to check product availability, prices and promotions. 

“Travelers are shifting from from impulse purchases at the airport to planned purchases, with consumers researching online beforehand and buying from ecommerce sites as these are the safest and most preferred modes of shopping. The launch of this digital platform ensures passengers safety too, given the coronavirus outbreak all over the world,” said the spokesperson.

