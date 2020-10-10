Delhi High Court asks AAP-government to buy insurance for lawyers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to purchase before November 30, insurance policies from LIC and New India Assurance Company (NIAC) for over 29,000 lawyers under the Chief Minister’s Advocates’ Welfare Scheme.

The high court passed the order on various petitions relating to implementation of the welfare scheme.

The court was informed that for the group (term) life insurance policies for 28,774 lawyers, the Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) final quotation is finalised at Rs 10,07,70,894.

For group mediclaim insurance policies for 29,077 advocates, NIAC has finalised at a final rate of Rs 10,500 as per family premium, along with 25 per cent co-payment by advocate concerned.

“In view of the above figures having now been finalised with the companies, the Delhi Government shall now proceed to purchase the insurance policies from LIC for 28,744 members and from NIAC for 29,077 lawyers who are members of the BCD, whose names already stand verified. The purchase of the policies shall be effected on or before November 30,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

The court said since this is a group insurance policy, each lawyer to whom this benefit is given would be given a letter by the respective Insurance companies specifying that the life-insurance.