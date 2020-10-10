STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nanosafe Solutions launch anti-fungal water storage container

Officials at IIT, also said that the concept has won the Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG), sponsored by BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

Water Tap

Drinking water is one of the key vectors of deadly viruses and bacteria, which were a cause of previous epidemics. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mixing traditional science with nano-technology, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D)-incubated startup Nanosafe Solutions has developed a range of antimicrobial i.e., anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal water storage container based on the inherent antimicrobial properties of copper.

AqCure is a patented technology in which active nanocopper is released in a sustainable manner from a polymer matrix. The released copper makes the outer and inner surface of the container antimicrobial, reducing transmission of microbes upon direct contact, and making the stored water microbiologically safe. 

​“Additionally, the released copper in water is within permissible limits and thus fortifies stored water as copper is also an essential micronutrient, needed for growth,” Dr Anasuya Roy, an IIT Delhi Alumna and CEO, NanoSafe Solutions.

She added that AqCure polymer masterbatch (polymers compounded with active nano-copper) granules based on different carrier polymers are also available, which can be used in polymer molding and extrusion operations to make the final products antimicrobial. 

Dr. Mangala Joshi, Professor, Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering and mentor of the project said, “Accessibility to safe drinking water at all times is a challenge that is encountered even now, especially in rural and urban poor areas. Drinking water is one of the key vectors of deadly viruses and bacteria, which were a cause of previous epidemics. We are hopeful that Aq-Cure will help people in accessing clean and safe drinking water and maintaining a healthy lifestyle and building immunity.”

