Rapid assessment survey for homeless needed in Delhi: Housing and Land Rights Network

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A rapid assessment survey is required to assess the shortfall of existing shelters. It also need to find out if adequate distancing norms are being followed in each shelter for the homeless population or not, said advocacy group Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN) on eve of World Homeless Day which is observed on October 10.

The assessment would be essential to determine the need to arrange for shelter requirements for the winter, set up additional porta-cabins, open up permanent shelters, and weather-proof tents.

​Vacant government buildings located near homeless clusters should be converted into permanent shelters, it said.

Consultations with landowning agencies should be held to ascertain availability of vacant land and buildings for establishing homeless shelters.

Short-term lease arrangements could be considered with landowning agencies in light of the urgent situation, the HLRN recommended.

Funds allocated under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission — Shelter for Urban Homeless scheme can be utilised, the advocacy group said.

Essential amenities, including water, sanitation, sanitisers, hygiene heating, and masks should be implemented in each shelter.

The HLRN urged the Delhi government not to move anyone into shelters without adequate consultation, and consent of people.