STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rapid assessment survey for homeless needed in Delhi: Housing and Land Rights Network

The advocacy group Housing and Land Rights Network urged the Delhi government not to move anyone into shelters without adequate consultation, and consent of people.

Published: 10th October 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Homeless youth, Child poverty

World Homeless Day is observed on October 10. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A rapid assessment survey is required to assess the shortfall of existing shelters. It also need to find out if adequate distancing norms are being followed in each shelter for the homeless population or not, said advocacy group Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN) on eve of World Homeless Day which is observed on October 10.

The assessment would be essential to determine the need to arrange for shelter requirements for the winter, set up additional porta-cabins, open up permanent shelters, and weather-proof tents. 

​Vacant government buildings located near homeless clusters should be converted into permanent shelters, it said.

Consultations with landowning agencies should be held to ascertain availability of vacant land and buildings for establishing homeless shelters. 

Short-term lease arrangements could be considered with landowning agencies in light of the urgent situation, the HLRN recommended.

Funds allocated under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission — Shelter for Urban Homeless scheme can be utilised, the advocacy group said. 

Essential amenities, including water, sanitation, sanitisers, hygiene heating, and masks should be implemented in each shelter. 

The HLRN urged the Delhi government not to move anyone into shelters without adequate consultation, and consent of people.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Homeless Day
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp