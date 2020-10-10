Section of Mathura Road closed for commuters owing to repair works by Delhi Jal Board

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mathura Road will remain closed for traffic between Bhogal and Ashram for three days starting from Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday. Commuters have been suggested to take alternative routes as the section will remain off limits due to ongoing repair works by Delhi Jal Board and other agencies.

According to the traffic police, the Delhi Jal Board was granted the permission to carry out repair works between 10 pm and 6 am from October 7 to October 10 alternatively on both the carriageways — from Ashram to Bhogal and vice versa.

While the repair works on the route from Ashram to Bhogal is likely to be finished by Saturday morning, no work could be started by the Delhi Jal Board on the opposite carriageway. The delay in these water pipeline repairs has caused great inconvenience to the commuters using the Mathura Road, said SD Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The woes in the area has further been compounded by the damage to the MTNL cables affecting about 8,000 odd connections due to the ongoing repair work. The traffic diversions affected to allow Delhi Jal Board to finish repairs on Mathura Road over the past three days has been leading to delays, increased travel and stoppage time and also adding to the pollution in the area of Ashram Chowk, said Mishra.

“To ensure quick and timely repairs of the water pipes as well as the surface roads, a joint meeting of various stakeholders including officials of the Delhi Jal Board, MTNL, PWD was called on Friday. It was decided that a coordinated effort would be put in by all the agencies involved so as to finish the work over the weekend,” he said.

Diversions in place on Mathura Road



All vehicles on Mathura Road going from Bhogal to Ashram would be diverted onto Lodhi Road from Neela Gumbad. Traffic from Mathura Road-Jathedar Harbans Singh Bhogal Marg T Point would be diverted onto Mathura Road towards Neela Gumbadt