'Smog tower, landfill reduction big achievements': BJP MP Gautam Gambhir releases report card

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The installation of Delhi’s first 20-feet-tall smog tower at Lajpat Nagar and the reduction of Ghazipur sanitary landfill’s height are two significant achievements listed in the one-year report card released by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that he had learnt a lot about politics and how to get things done during his first year as an MP. Gambhir is the first Lok Sabha MP from Delhi who has prepared a report card listing works completed or initiated by him since May 2019.

“The people of East Delhi have given me the responsibility to serve them and it’s my duty to make tell them what their support and trust means to me. People must know what their MP is doing. For me, politics is not a profession but a medium to serve the people who have given me so much love and support over the years,” he said. Gambhir has donated his salary for the renovation and reconstruction of several public places that were not covered under the MPLAD funds.

Crematoriums, parks and public restrooms have been renovated from the donations. The BJP MP added that apart from the smog tower and multiple compost machines, installed in his constituency to combat air pollution, he is also exploring options such as giant sprinklers and purifiers.

During Covid lockdown, Gambhir actively participated in relief work for the homeless and deprived. His foundation had arranged about five lakh food packets, two lakh baby food packets, 40,000 masks and face shields, 5,000 PPE kits and 3,000 bedding kits.