Virtual awards to felicitate Covid-19 soldiers

Published: 10th October 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Guests from Bollywood also attended the event.

By Express News Service

Delhi-based fashion designer Pooja Motwani in association with Rahat Aid Foundation – an organisation that supports unprivileged girls and people affected by earthquakes and floods – felicitated 50 people from across the globe during the Covid Soldiers Virtual Awards 2020 that happened last week on Facebook.

Shibani Kashyap

Organised by her company My Rajasthan Concept, this was the second edition of the awards.

“The first edition happened in March 2020, the theme of which was empowering women. The idea behind organising these awards is to recognise people who have done so much for the society in their life but never got the recognition,” adds Motwani.

While the legislative assembly speaker, Ram Niwas Goel was the chief guest, a total of 30 guests, including singers Shibani Kashyap, Jagdish Chandra, and actor Nasir Abdullah, attended the event.

Motwani says, “The awardees were a mix of singers, dancers, actors, makeup artists, pilots, air hostesses, doctors, tarot card readers and social workers from India, Hongkong, USA, UK, Dubai, and Canada.”

The jury included Rita Gangwani, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, Sharad Kohli and DJ Lemon.

