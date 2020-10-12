BJP rope in folk singers to win back farmers’ trust

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To drum up support for the new farm laws in the national capital’s rural areas, the Delhi BJP will take the help of folk ‘Ragini’ singers to spread the message on how the legislations will benefit farmers and reform the agriculture sector.

In the coming week, a series of ‘Ragini’ programmes will be held in rural parts of Delhi and artistes through their songs will also tell people how the Opposition is “misleading” them on these three laws, party leaders said.

Several well known ‘Ragini’ singers have been booked to perform at the programmes to be held in Najafgarh, Mehrauli, and North West and Outer Delhi, Delhi BJP vice president Sunil Yadav said.

“Special ‘Ragini’ songs describing benefits of the Modi government’s farm bills that were passed by Parliament and how Opposition parties are misleading farmers on it, will be sung in these programmes,” Yadav, who is coordinating the cultural programmes as part of the Delhi BJP’s campaign, said.

Party leaders, including MPs and MLAs, will be involved and they will participate in meetings, tractor pujas and rallies, and door-to-door campaigns in rural pockets of Delhi to garner support for the new farm laws, against which farmers are protesting. Delhi BJP leaders, including party president Adesh Gupta participated in a big tractor rally at Karala village on Sunday. Yadav said that Ragini songs are popular in Delhi’s outlying areas and it can help the party to combat opposition “propaganda” over the new farm laws.

“We have roped in some artistes like Preeti Chaudhary and Kanauj Baisla to aware people about how the new laws will benefit farmers. The plan is to hold nearly 15 such cultural programmes in different parts of the city,” he said.

With PTI inputs