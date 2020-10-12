STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NCRTC fined Rs 50 lakh for violating pollution norms

Move comes just a day after slapping of Rs 20 lakh fine on FICCI

Published: 12th October 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Gopal Rai looks on as workers operate an anti-smog gun at a demolition site to control air-pollution in Delhi.

Minister Gopal Rai looks on as workers operate an anti-smog gun at a demolition site to control air-pollution in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Sunday issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) after he observed absence of dust-control measures at the construction of its INA market site.

The minister was on a visit to inspect demolition sites at Netaji Nagar and Kasturba Nagar. After he noticed uncovered mounds of dust at the NCRTC site near Vikas Sadan, he expressed his annoyance over alleged violation of air-pollution control norms.

The NCRTC, which is implementing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project across the National Capital Region (NCR), is constructing its office at INA market.

Rai said that the Corporation had brazenly flouted dust-control norms despite strict directions from the government. “I have issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on NCRTC. Such disregard to air pollution will not be tolerated,” he said.

He added that only one anti-smog gun was found on the site and that he had directed them not to start work until another such gun was installed.

“Massive dust pollution is happening at the site. The guidelines regarding pollution control are not being followed; therefore, strict action will be taken against the NCRTC. The NCRTC is already aware that anti-dust operations are being carried out all over Delhi but they are not following the rules completely. If despite fine this the agency continues the violation then the work will be banned,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, Rai informed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution from Ghazipur village on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Delhi government had imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg near Mandi House.

Strict guidelines and heavier fines

It is mandatory to install anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square meters. Fines ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 5 lakh have also been imposed on 31 concrete plants for not taking sufficient measures

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi NCRTC Gopal Rai INA market site
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp