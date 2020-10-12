NCRTC fined Rs 50 lakh for violating pollution norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Sunday issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) after he observed absence of dust-control measures at the construction of its INA market site.

The minister was on a visit to inspect demolition sites at Netaji Nagar and Kasturba Nagar. After he noticed uncovered mounds of dust at the NCRTC site near Vikas Sadan, he expressed his annoyance over alleged violation of air-pollution control norms.

The NCRTC, which is implementing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project across the National Capital Region (NCR), is constructing its office at INA market.

Rai said that the Corporation had brazenly flouted dust-control norms despite strict directions from the government. “I have issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on NCRTC. Such disregard to air pollution will not be tolerated,” he said.

He added that only one anti-smog gun was found on the site and that he had directed them not to start work until another such gun was installed.

“Massive dust pollution is happening at the site. The guidelines regarding pollution control are not being followed; therefore, strict action will be taken against the NCRTC. The NCRTC is already aware that anti-dust operations are being carried out all over Delhi but they are not following the rules completely. If despite fine this the agency continues the violation then the work will be banned,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, Rai informed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution from Ghazipur village on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Delhi government had imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg near Mandi House.

Strict guidelines and heavier fines

It is mandatory to install anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square meters. Fines ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 5 lakh have also been imposed on 31 concrete plants for not taking sufficient measures