Reimagining education to beat the constraints of lockdown

By Express News Service

The pandemic and the lockdown stopped schooling as we know it. This caused many schools to go online, and the rest to remain shut as they don’t have the resources or the infrastructure to go digital. As a result, the learning gap has further increased. Schools that have managed to transition online are also struggling to find the right set of practices, examples, and resources. Through inspirED 2020, we are providing a platform to let educators, students, and parents know that they aren’t alone, and together we can understand the challenges and find these solutions,” said Ashwath Bharath, Director, Firki.

Firki, an initiative by Teach For India, is a blended online and offline learning model. It recently launched inspirED 2020, the first of its kind virtual conference that brought together students, educators, policymakers, parents, and investors under one roof to reimagine education. For Bharath, the event developed a unique platform for all voices – teachers, students, and parents – to share their perspectives on the NEP and map the possibilities on the ground.

For Shaheen Mistri, CEO and Founder, Teach For India, it was thrilling to bring bring together more than 150 students, educators, leaders, policymakers, parents, funders and others to listen, learn, dream and act together, “to reimage education for all children,” as she puts it.

“From diving into live masterclasses with our fellows who are experimenting successfully with blended learning to hearing from world-renowned experts like Bill Drayton, the Founder of Ashoka (who coined ‘social entrepreneur’) and Jacqueline Novogratz, the Founder of Acumen to engaging with students and parents on panels that push us to actually implement the NEP, to launching white papers on a range of topics from Arts in Education and Child Safety... this virtual conference promised to leave us really inspirEd. Attend. Immerse yourself. Learn. Be inspired,” she added.

The recently concluded 5-day conference started with a keynote speech that was followed by interactive sessions on diverse topics like 21st-century skills, online and blended learning and NEP 2020.