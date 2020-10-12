STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Road tax relief for electronic vehicles: Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot

As per the scheme’s payment mechanism, the subsidy will be paid to eligible buyers of electric vehicles within two days.

Published: 12th October 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has exempted road tax on its battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, which has already been notified on Saturday. The announcement was made by the transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday.

Suggestions from the public have been sought on the exemption on the registration fee and orders to waive off the fee will be issued in the next three days, said a press statement issued by Gahlot.

The chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020 last month, with a focus to increase the sale of electric vehicles by incentivizing their purchase. The policy aims to register five lakh electric vehicles in the city by 2024.

“Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles (sic),” Gahlot tweeted. The notification issued by the transport department says that the rules issued in the policy for the exemption of registration fee have been opened for public opinion.

The electric vehicle policy is being promoted by the government to increase the use of battery-operated vehicles to reduce air pollution in the city. “This policy has come into force from the date of issue of this notification hence road tax will not be paid on the electric vehicles from October 10,” said an official of the department.

The policy also offers a scrapping incentive of up to Rs 5,000. To support e-vehicle purchase, the government will give an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws, and goods carriers while a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh will be provided for the purchase of electric cars, officials said.

As per the scheme’s payment mechanism, the subsidy will be paid to eligible buyers of electric vehicles within two days.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi road tax electronic vehicles Electric Vehicle Policy Kailash Gahlot
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp